Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGSPY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KGSPY

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Kingspan Group

(Get Free Report)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.