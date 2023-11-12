Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGSPY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KGSPY
Kingspan Group Price Performance
Kingspan Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.
About Kingspan Group
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingspan Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.