KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 82.3% in October

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the October 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
KIO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 65,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,449. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
