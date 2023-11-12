KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 82.3% in October

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the October 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

KIO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 65,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,449. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

