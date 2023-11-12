KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $6.21 or 0.00016812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $600.34 million and $1.33 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,232,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,986 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

