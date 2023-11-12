L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after acquiring an additional 767,621 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $148,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.17. 799,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,297. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $232.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

