Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,178 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,242,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $91,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.38. 6,802,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989,679. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.