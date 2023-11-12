Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 567,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,135,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

SGOV remained flat at $100.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,614. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

