LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,800 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the October 15th total of 539,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $3,270,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,210.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 27,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 39,745 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.45. 192,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,868. The company has a market cap of $187.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

