LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 109,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.69. 131,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,120. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Judd Dayton bought 5,490 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,175.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 749,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darwin Lewis purchased 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,620.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,491.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Judd Dayton purchased 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,175.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 749,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,402 shares of company stock valued at $73,827. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

