Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Short Interest Up 48.0% in October

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the October 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIPO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 70,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LIPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

