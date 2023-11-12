Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $305.05

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $305.05 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,158,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,130,121.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00338857 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $478.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
