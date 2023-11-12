Locus Chain (LOCUS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.27 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $31.27 million and approximately $59,153.63 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

