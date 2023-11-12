Lokken Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,016. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day moving average of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

