Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $26.51 million and approximately $93,910.05 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016878 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,932.27 or 1.00037291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000647 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $89,098.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.