MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MMD opened at $15.42 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $18.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 165,983 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $758,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

