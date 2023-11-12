Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Down 29.2% in October

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 109,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MYNZ traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 78,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,632. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Mainz Biomed has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mainz Biomed will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYNZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

