Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLYBY traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Malayan Banking Berhad Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Malayan Banking Berhad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.45%.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

