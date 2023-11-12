Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,640,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the October 15th total of 6,295,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 892.7 days.

Meituan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MPNGF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.78. 1,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,806. Meituan has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates as a tech retail company in China and internationally. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing.

