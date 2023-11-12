Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $28.83 million and $655,731.70 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003545 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000243 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

