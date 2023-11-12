MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $18.69 or 0.00050361 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $85.27 million and $3.52 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,121.34 or 1.00051605 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011284 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Bancor (BNT) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003813 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,314 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,558,964.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.3793777 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,744,157.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

