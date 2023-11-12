MetisDAO Price Hits $18.90 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $18.90 or 0.00051009 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $86.23 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,060.29 or 1.00037466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011357 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Bancor (BNT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004054 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,314 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,558,964.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.3793777 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,744,157.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

