MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

