Mina (MINA) Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001775 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $655.40 million and $39.87 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,094,387,213 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,950,982 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,094,056,012.8400393 with 1,000,426,069.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.66530358 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $52,953,921.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

