Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mr Price Group Price Performance

Shares of MRPLY remained flat at $7.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,283. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. Mr Price Group has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Get Mr Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec cut Mr Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

About Mr Price Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Home, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.