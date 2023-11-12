NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in October

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the October 15th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

NagaCorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCRF remained flat at 0.43 during trading on Friday. NagaCorp has a fifty-two week low of 0.40 and a fifty-two week high of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.47 and a 200 day moving average of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on NagaCorp in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NagaCorp Company Profile

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations, and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of hotel rooms, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, an all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces for accommodation of approximately 1,000 delegates.

