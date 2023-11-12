National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the October 15th total of 1,292,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.1 days.
National Bank of Greece Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NBGIF remained flat at $5.85 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. National Bank of Greece has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.20.
About National Bank of Greece
