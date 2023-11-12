National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the October 15th total of 1,292,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NBGIF remained flat at $5.85 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. National Bank of Greece has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

