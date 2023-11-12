Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $96,829.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $267,453.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $96,829.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 927,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,401 in the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

