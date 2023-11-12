NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Short Interest Update

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance
NBPVF remained flat at $19.50 during trading hours on Friday. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95.
About NB Private Equity Partners
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NB Private Equity Partners
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.