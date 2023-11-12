NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Short Interest Update

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

NBPVF remained flat at $19.50 during trading hours on Friday. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

About NB Private Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.