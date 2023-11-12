NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00004556 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $287.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002848 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 993,892,521 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

