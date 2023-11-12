Neo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $88.21 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Neo has a total market cap of $905.14 million and $88.21 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $12.83 or 0.00034505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

