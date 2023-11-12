NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the October 15th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 144,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,357. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRBO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.