NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,020.12 or 0.99977346 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Bancor (BNT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003898 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.