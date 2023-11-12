NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00017076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,941.74 or 1.00146932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011352 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001738 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

