Niobium Coin (NBC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,493.80

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $102.11 million and approximately $33,493.80 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004370 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,827,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.org. Niobium Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niobium Coin (NBC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Niobium Coin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 62,827,667.57410075 in circulation. The last known price of Niobium Coin is 1.62436451 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $50,504.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

