Niobium Coin Price Tops $1.62 on Major Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00004367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $101.98 million and approximately $50,017.74 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,827,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.org. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@niobiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Niobium Coin (NBC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Niobium Coin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 62,827,667.57410075 in circulation. The last known price of Niobium Coin is 1.62436451 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $50,504.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

