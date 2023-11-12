Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 803.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 20.3 %

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

NFPDF stock traded up $16.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.05 and a 1 year high of $88.95.

(Get Free Report)

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.