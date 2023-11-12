Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of €1.57-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NOMD opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at $514,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

