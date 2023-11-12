Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NVG opened at $10.78 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVG. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

