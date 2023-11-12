Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAC opened at $10.02 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.