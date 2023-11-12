Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the October 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE:JCE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,939. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

