Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NMS stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $12.49.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
