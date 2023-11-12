Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

NMS stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

