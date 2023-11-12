Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the October 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $35,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 608,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 122,034 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Shares of NMZ traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,856. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

