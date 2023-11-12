Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

