OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Short Interest Down 35.6% in October

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 16,670 shares of OKYO Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,670 shares in the company, valued at $25,005. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of OKYO Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of OKYO Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.
