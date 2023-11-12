OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.80 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $95.80 million and $42.82 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001852 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.