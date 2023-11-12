Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in October

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MXCHY remained flat at $3.70 during midday trading on Friday. 87 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0552 per share. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.