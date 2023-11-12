Orbs Price Reaches $0.0472 on Major Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $149.63 million and approximately $34.94 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,167,720,359 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.