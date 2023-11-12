Orchid Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.46 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $76.54 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,020.12 or 0.99977346 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Bancor (BNT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003898 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

