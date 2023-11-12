Ordinals (ORDI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $480.20 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Ordinals has a total market cap of $480.20 million and approximately $616.32 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can now be bought for $22.87 or 0.00061392 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded up 213.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 21.13791557 USD and is up 25.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $540,540,128.23 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

