Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Down 30.5% in October

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the October 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 71.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 19.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 60.1% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter.

Origin Materials Price Performance

Shares of ORGNW remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 489,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,348. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Origin Materials has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Origin Materials Company Profile

origin is a materials company based in sacramento, california. origin tackles hard problems in materials in service of the world’s great companies. origin’s technology produces bio-based intermediates from lignocellulosic (second generation) raw materials. origin’s intermediates can be used to make new polymers, surfactants, and carbon blacks, each with differentiated performance.

