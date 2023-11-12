Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in October

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the October 15th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 301,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,778. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNNGY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $800.00.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

